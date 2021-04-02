The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Update

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

EEA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,158. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08. The European Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 224,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 154,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 48,628 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. 50.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

