The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $340.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $290.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $299.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $279.00.

EL stock opened at $292.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.99. The company has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $147.16 and a 12 month high of $298.31.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Insiders sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $876,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,595 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $783,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

