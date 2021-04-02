The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,064 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $35,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $52.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,834,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,779,309. The company has a market capitalization of $226.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $41.86 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

