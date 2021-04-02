The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Shares Gap Up to $1,166.02

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,166.02, but opened at $1,213.99. The Boston Beer shares last traded at $1,213.99, with a volume of 1 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAM. UBS Group increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen downgraded The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,045.46.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,103.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $993.34.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $460.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.95 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. Equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company Profile (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.