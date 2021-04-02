The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $9,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,045.46.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $1,184.68 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $349.11 and a 1 year high of $1,256.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.62 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,103.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $993.34.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $460.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.95 million. Research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

