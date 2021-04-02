The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 2,290,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in The AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in The AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in The AZEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in The AZEK by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in The AZEK by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $43.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,941. The AZEK has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The AZEK will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on The AZEK from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The AZEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.06.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

