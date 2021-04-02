Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Thales from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Thales from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of THLLY opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.71. Thales has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $20.92.

