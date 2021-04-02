Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after purchasing an additional 904,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,322,000 after purchasing an additional 313,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,453,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $895,111,000 after purchasing an additional 162,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $192.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $96.10 and a one year high of $192.54. The firm has a market cap of $176.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.64.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

