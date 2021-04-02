Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,125 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Teradata by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 7,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $309,872.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,400,487.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Kepler sold 42,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $2,001,328.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,768.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,571. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.70.

Teradata stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

