Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Short Interest Update

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the February 28th total of 5,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1,792.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TS. Barclays raised Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.25 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tenaris from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.16.

Tenaris stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,983. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

