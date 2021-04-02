Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

TLPFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $185.00 on Tuesday. Teleperformance has a fifty-two week low of $91.41 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.33.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management services worldwide. The company operates through Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services segments. It offers customer experience services that comprise customer care, technical support, sales, social media, chat, accounts receivable, and interpretation and translation services; back office services, such as back office, content moderation, finance and accounting, HR, and visa and consular services; and digital transformation services, including analytics, market research, voice of customer, intelligent automation, CX consulting, digital platforms, CX labs, cloud campus, and transformation, as well as technology, analytics, and process excellence services.

