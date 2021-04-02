Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Update

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the February 28th total of 115,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of HQL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.07. The stock had a trading volume of 96,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,641. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.36. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $22.32.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQL. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 29,500.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.