TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Cut to “Reduce” at AlphaValue

AlphaValue cut shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

FTI has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $8.21 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $8.80 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.34.

Shares of FTI opened at $7.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.57. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 648,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,153,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,848,000 after buying an additional 558,549 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $134,428,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 624,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 47,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

