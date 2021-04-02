Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TATYY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Tate & Lyle stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.10. 188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $43.93. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.24.

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

