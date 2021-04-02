Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives $117.36 Average PT from Analysts

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.46.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $59.45 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -108.18 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.71 and its 200-day moving average is $99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $168.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,986.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 342,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,773,000 after purchasing an additional 63,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,090,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 208,927 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

