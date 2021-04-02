TAL Education Group’s (TAL) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated their neutral rating on shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TAL. Citigroup cut TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut TAL Education Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. CICC Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.18.

TAL opened at $56.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,126.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.98. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $90.96.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,272,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,617,000 after buying an additional 7,450,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $370,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,795,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,633 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $115,986,000. Finally, Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $95,983,000.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

