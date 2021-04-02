TAL Education Group’s (TAL) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated their neutral rating on shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TAL. Citigroup cut TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut TAL Education Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. CICC Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.18.
TAL opened at $56.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,126.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.98. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $90.96.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,272,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,617,000 after buying an additional 7,450,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $370,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,795,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,633 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $115,986,000. Finally, Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $95,983,000.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
