Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Stake Increased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,379,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,698,000 after purchasing an additional 132,842 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,259,000 after acquiring an additional 238,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,412,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,911,000 after acquiring an additional 833,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,018,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,007,000 after acquiring an additional 44,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,663,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,235,000 after acquiring an additional 208,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

