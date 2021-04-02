Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,387,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 902,725 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $696,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

NYSE TSM traded up $6.52 on Friday, hitting $124.80. 17,904,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,767,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.73. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $647.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.