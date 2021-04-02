Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Synovus Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.59.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $56,753,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 717.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,659,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,732,000 after buying an additional 1,456,801 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,146.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,963,000 after buying an additional 851,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,666,000 after buying an additional 768,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 439.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 410,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 334,366 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

