SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.91 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will announce sales of $4.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.95 billion. SYNNEX posted sales of $5.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year sales of $20.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.08 billion to $20.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.37 billion to $21.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $44,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,134.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $296,390.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $542,256. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNNEX stock traded up $2.14 on Friday, reaching $116.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,504. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $117.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

