Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synchrony Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.78.

NYSE:SYF opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $43.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

