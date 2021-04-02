Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $325.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will post sales of $325.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $327.30 million and the lowest is $324.50 million. Synaptics reported sales of $328.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $357.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.68 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.31.

NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.14. 374,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,071. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $52.32 and a 1-year high of $144.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other Synaptics news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Also, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,668 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after buying an additional 211,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,824,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,481,000. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,917,000 after buying an additional 172,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 252,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after buying an additional 34,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

