Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 52 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $747.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a PE ratio of 85.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $450.00 and a 52 week high of $826.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $739.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $745.11.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $751.42.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

