Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 431 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $8,069,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $362.65 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.11 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The company has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.88 and its 200 day moving average is $336.36.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

