Symmetry Partners LLC Has $706,000 Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 14,596 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,664,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 119,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after acquiring an additional 63,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO opened at $127.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.05. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.47, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $131.42.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,787,216.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.82.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

