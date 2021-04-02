Symmetry Partners LLC Has $624,000 Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.31.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total value of $433,812.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,456.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,871 shares of company stock worth $3,957,835. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $399.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.83 and a 1-year high of $407.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $375.82 and its 200-day moving average is $347.64.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $723.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.22 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

