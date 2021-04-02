Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.40.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RS opened at $155.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $158.63. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.60%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

