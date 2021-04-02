Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) Insider Eileen Carr Sells 17,500 Shares

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) insider Eileen Carr sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50), for a total value of £20,125 ($26,293.44).

Shares of SLP opened at GBX 113 ($1.48) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £308.05 million and a P/E ratio of 5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a current ratio of 10.41. Sylvania Platinum Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 35.35 ($0.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 135 ($1.76). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 119.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 88.88.

Get Sylvania Platinum alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Sylvania Platinum’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Sylvania Platinum’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.