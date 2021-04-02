Swarm (SWM) Market Cap Achieves $7.45 Million

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Swarm has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar. Swarm has a market capitalization of $7.45 million and approximately $77,779.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0953 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00052765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,098.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.67 or 0.00659675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00069771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00027983 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm (SWM) is a token. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.