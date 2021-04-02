SVB Leerink Comments on Decibel Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.34). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Decibel Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DBTX. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Decibel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of DBTX stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $24.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.72.

In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,350,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

