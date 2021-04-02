SVB Leerink Boosts BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target to $75.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBIO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Saturday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $59.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.51. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $73.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 0.82.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian C. Stephenson purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randal W. Scott purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

