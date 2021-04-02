Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,400 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the February 28th total of 346,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:SOAC opened at $9.94 on Friday. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $12.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $5,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

