Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Short Interest Down 19.8% in March

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the February 28th total of 6,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.71. 1,386,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,795. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. Research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.