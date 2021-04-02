Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €13.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Südzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SZU. Independent Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Südzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Warburg Research set a €16.90 ($19.88) price objective on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €14.42 ($16.96).

ETR SZU opened at €14.34 ($16.87) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €13.31. Südzucker has a twelve month low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a twelve month high of €17.76 ($20.89). The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

