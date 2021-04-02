Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Lowered to Sell at DNB Markets

DNB Markets cut shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SUBCY. Morgan Stanley cut Subsea 7 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SEB Equities lowered Subsea 7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Subsea 7 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Subsea 7 has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $10.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.15. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.33). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2372 per share. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

