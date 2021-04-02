Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Sells $168,376.81 in Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $168,376.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,325.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

RGR stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.72 and a 200-day moving average of $66.12. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $90.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.59. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $169.26 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 156.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGR. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

