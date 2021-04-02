Strong (STRONG) Trading 51.7% Higher Over Last Week

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Strong has a market capitalization of $15.98 million and approximately $925,111.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Strong has traded up 51.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Strong token can now be purchased for $115.60 or 0.00195273 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00066868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.78 or 0.00295228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.38 or 0.00764139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00089825 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00029052 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010050 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

Strong Token Trading

