Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €72.00 by Warburg Research

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been given a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €77.79 ($91.52).

Shares of ETR:SAX opened at €70.25 ($82.65) on Wednesday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a one year high of €82.50 ($97.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.64, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €72.18.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

