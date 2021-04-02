Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 83.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,549 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Stride were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,724,000 after purchasing an additional 248,541 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,874,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after purchasing an additional 437,648 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 9,469.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after purchasing an additional 967,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 809,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 215,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 485,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 75,436 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $508,660.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of LRN opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Stride’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

