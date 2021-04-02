STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Short Interest Update

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the February 28th total of 133,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 610,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.79 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.84.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 17.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,712 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 3.33% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 24.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

