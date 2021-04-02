Stifel Nicolaus Increases Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target to $13.25

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $13.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 82.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HBM. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.45.

NYSE HBM opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $8.39.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

