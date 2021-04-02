Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,933 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,491,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,566,000 after purchasing an additional 586,308 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12,091.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,170,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 769,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,771,000 after purchasing an additional 26,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $30,335,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.05. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $40.17 and a 52 week high of $56.45.

