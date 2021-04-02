Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,992 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 49,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 27.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 341,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,591,000 after purchasing an additional 73,126 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $95.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.74.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

