Stifel Financial Corp Sells 5,394 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,394 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $373.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $362.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.82. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $435.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DPZ shares. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Stephens cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.27.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

