Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,339 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.46% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 64.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DWX opened at $38.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.08. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $38.67.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

