stETH (STETH) Price Up 27.7% Over Last Week

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One stETH token can now be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00066133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.52 or 0.00286607 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00092654 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $443.04 or 0.00744664 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00028924 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010016 BTC.

stETH Token Profile

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

