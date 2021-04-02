Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

STLA stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,096,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,667. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.99. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stellantis stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,000.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

