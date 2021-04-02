Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Raised to C$32.00 at Scotiabank

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Stelco to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stelco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CSFB upgraded Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stelco from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.56.

Shares of STLC stock opened at C$28.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02. Stelco has a 12 month low of C$4.34 and a 12 month high of C$28.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.07.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

