StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Short Interest Update

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the February 28th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GASS stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.71. StealthGas has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.87 million. StealthGas had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StealthGas will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on StealthGas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GASS. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Towerview LLC grew its holdings in StealthGas by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,155,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 177,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in StealthGas by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,300,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 90,200 shares in the last quarter. 58.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

