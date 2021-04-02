SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Earns Buy Rating from Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management reiterated their buy rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

SQZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SQZ Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SQZ Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.75.

SQZ stock opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

